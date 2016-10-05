A 25-year-old youth, who was riding a motorcycle, died on the spot after he was hit by a KSRTC bus on National Highway 75 near Alur on Tuesday night. The deceased has been identified as Mohan of Beeranahalli Extension in Hassan. He was on the way to Alur, when the bus rammed into his motorcycle from behind. He fell on the road and the bus ran over him, killing him on the spot. Passers-by notes down the registration number of the bus. However, their attempts to stop the bus went in vain, as the driver sped away from the spot. The bus and the driver were both traced on Wednesday morning.

Alur Police have registered a complaint.