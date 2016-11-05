A youth was found murdered and his body and motorcycle burnt at a village in Byadgi taluk of Haveri district on Friday.

The incident came to light on Friday morning, when passersby noticed fire on a ‘kaccha’ road leading to a farmland at Agasanahalli village in Byadgi taluk. A closer look revealed a burning motorcycle and a human body and they alerted the police.

The identity of the youth, in the 20-25 age group, is yet to be ascertained. The body has been burnt, except his hands, and his cellphone too is burnt, the police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shrinivas Joshi, Dy.SP Gopal Byakod, and Police Inspector Chidanand visited the spot. Superintendent of Police of Haveri district Ramesh said that the police were investigating whether the youth was killed on the spot or was killed somewhere else and then brought to the village where he was torched. The vehicle registration number has led the police to the original owner, who reportedly sold the motorcycle a few years ago to another person.