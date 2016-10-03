A 22-year-old man was killed on Saturday when he was allegedly walking on a railway track with his earphones plugged in at Kundabarangady village of Kundapur taluk. The deceased has been identified as Jagat Hegde, son of Kishore Kumar Hegde. Acroding to Gangoli police, Jagat was walking with earphones from his mobile plugged into his ears on the railway track near the Chakra railway bridge, when a train moving from Mangaluru to Goa hit him at around 6.45 p.m. A case of unnatural death has been registered.
Updated: October 3, 2016 05:35 IST
Youth hit by train dies
