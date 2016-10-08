The Kembhavi police have arrested a youth, identified as Abdul Mulla, for allegedly making derogatory comments against the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the former Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh, and AICC chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Facebook, Superintendent of Police Vinayaka Patil told The Hindu.

Mulla, a native of Hadnur village in Surpur taluk of the district, had allegedly made these comments on his Facebook page.

Following the incident, the police have filed a case under IPC Section 295 (A) (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and arrested Mulla, Mr. Patil added.