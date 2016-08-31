Youth falls to death during ‘Mosaru Kudike’ celebrations

A 22-year-old youth plunged to death while participating in a ‘Mosaru Kudike’ ritual (similar to Dahi Handi celebrated in Maharashtra) at Belthangady in Dakshina Kannada district.

Shishir Kumar, who fell while descending the Mosaru Kudike (curd pot) scaffolding on Sunday, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital late on Monday.

Though the scaffolding was 15 feet high — five feet lesser than the Supreme Court’s directive to limit the Dahi Handi height to 20 feet — the absence of safety measures proved costly for Shishir. After scaling a human pyramid as part of Ramanjaneya Troupe and breaking the curd pot, Shishir was moving towards the pole to get down when he lost grip and came crashing down to the horror of hundreds gathered.

A video clipping of the incident, which has since been circulating on social media, indicates that there was no safety net. Shishir was rushed to a hospital in Mangaluru where he died.

Son of P.M. Prabhakar and Shalini of nearby Punjalakatte, Shishir was recently employed in a private firm in Bengaluru and had come to his native to participate in Janmashtami celebrations. Mr. Prabhakar in his complaint to the Belthangady police said his son accidentally fell from the scaffolding and was severely injured. Meanwhile, the Dalit Sangharsha Samiti has petitioned the police urging them to conduct an impartial inquiry. The police have registered a case under Section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure, which mandates them to inquire into accidental deaths. Additional Superintendent of Police, Dakshina Kannada, Vedamurthy, told The Hindu that the event organisers had obtained permission.