Youth drowned, search continues for body

Search operations for the 18-year-old boy who was feared drowned in a water-filled quarry in Hagaraga village in Kalaburagi district on Tuesday evening, turned futile for the second day on Wednesday. Sources said that Aftab Hussain, a PU student from Qamar Colony in the city, had gone with four of his friends for swimming.

Helpless

Even as Aftab Hussain was swept away by the water and was drowning, his friends stood watching him helplessly.

The Gulbarga University Police, along with a team of Fire and Emergency Services officials, launched a search operation on Tuesday evening.

However, the body remained untraced till reports last came in at 8.p.m. on Wednesday.

Kalaburagi Tahsildar Prakash Chincholikar said that a team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) stationed in Hyderabad would join the search operations.