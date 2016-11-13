A 25-year-old youth has died after consuming excessive liquor to win a bet.

Ramappa Sanadi and Raju Vatare, residents of village of Donwad of Chikkodi taluk, had entered a bet to drink five litres of rum without diluting it.

Both consumed the liquor at a wine shop in Yadgud of Hukkeri taluk and collapsed on Friday evening.

Condition serious

Confirming the incident, a police official quoting reports said that Ramappa died while Raju was undergoing treatment and his condition was serious.

The last rites of the deceased were performed in his village on Saturday afternoon.

However, police said no case was registered with any police station in Chikkodi or Hukkeri.