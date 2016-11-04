Yuva Morcha members detained

The city witnessed protests by the youth wings of the Congress and BJP on two different issues on Thursday.

While the Youth Congress members staged a protest over the detention of AICC Vice-President in New Delhi by the Police, the BJP members who tried to disrupt a preliminary meeting on the Tipu Jayanti celebrations convened by the Hubballi tahsildar were taken into preventive custody by the police.

Staging the protest at Kittur Chennamma Circle, the Youth Congress members led by Nagaraj Gouri, Sadanand Danganavar, Shivakumar Rayanagoudra and others condemned in strong terms the detention of Mr. Rahul Gandhi who had gone to meet the family members of the former soldier who had committed suicide over not getting benefits under OROP.

The protesters also condemned alleged police atrocities on the family members of the former soldier Ram Kishan Grewal. They said that the Union Government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was behaving like a dictator in a democratic country.

Detained

In another protest held close to Kittur Chennamma Circle at Mini Vidhanasoudha, BJP Yuva Morcha members were detained by the police as they tried to lay seize to the office of the Hubballi Tahsildar in a bid to disrupt the meeting on preparations for the Tipu Jayanti celebrations.

Hubballi Tahsildar Shashidhar Madyal had convened the meeting in which HDMC councillors Altaf Kittur, Basheer Goodmal and others took part. Led by Mahendra Kautal, Raju Jartarghar, Jagadish Bullanavar and others, the protesters tried to disrupt the meeting and raised slogans against the State government for going ahead with its plans to celebrate birth anniversary of erstwhile Mysuru king Tipu Sultan. As the protesters tried to forcefully enter the Tahsildar office premises, the police took them into preventive custody. They were released later.