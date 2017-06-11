Karnataka

Youth Congress leaders protest in Belagavi

Police detained Youth Congress from stopping trains at Belagavi railway station on Sunday. Photo: P.K. Badiger  

more-in

Youth Congress leaders tried to stop trains at Belagavi railway station on Sunday in protest against the killing of farmers in Madhya Pradesh. They raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Madhya Pradesh government and its chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. They also criticized the Madhya Pradesh police for detaining All India Congress Committee’s vice president Rahul Gandhi, who tried to console the protestors.

Youth Congress leaders Dr Martin, Mrunal Hebbalkar, Aquib Bepari, Vishal Desai, Irfan Jamadar and others were present. The police detained a few of them. They were later released.

Post a Comment
More In Karnataka
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 12, 2017 12:23:50 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/youth-congress-leaders-protest-in-belagavi/article18960431.ece

© The Hindu