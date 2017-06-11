Youth Congress leaders protest in Belagavi

more-in

Youth Congress leaders tried to stop trains at Belagavi railway station on Sunday in protest against the killing of farmers in Madhya Pradesh. They raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Madhya Pradesh government and its chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. They also criticized the Madhya Pradesh police for detaining All India Congress Committee’s vice president Rahul Gandhi, who tried to console the protestors.

Youth Congress leaders Dr Martin, Mrunal Hebbalkar, Aquib Bepari, Vishal Desai, Irfan Jamadar and others were present. The police detained a few of them. They were later released.