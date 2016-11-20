Sri Ramakrishna Vivekananda Ashram in Bidar will organise a youth conference on Sunday and teachers’ conference on Monday.

Resource person Ramesh Umrani will speak on various aspects of personality development and Swami Vivekananda’s philosophy.

“We plan to conduct the two events in a very simple manner with very less expenditure. Publicity will be mostly word of mouth and overhead expenses will be near zero,” Sri Jyotirmayananda Swamy, seer of the Ashram told presspersons here on Saturday.

Such programmes will be held regularly in the coming months. “We will have daily, weekly and monthly programmes. They will include lectures, workshops and mass prayers,” he said.

The workshop on Sunday morning will give tips to young people on meditation, concentration and personality development.

A mass prayer and satsang will be held in the evening. A workshop for teachers on Monday morning will focus on efficiency, moulding the personality of students and improving their performance.

The ashram will set up a centre to teach languages to young people.

“Bidar is a border district with multi-lingual culture. Students need training in various languages here. We will start by teaching various languages including Kannada and spoken English,” the seer added.