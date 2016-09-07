A youth fell ill after he reportedly consumed diesel, mistaking it for water, at the Ganesha pandal in Palasandra Layout here on Tuesday night.

The youth was identified Keshav, 23, a resident of the same locality.

Mr. Keshav reportedly poured the diesel which was kept in a can at the padal presumably thinking it as water. As soon as he consumed the diesel, he felt uneasy.

He was immediately rushed him to the District Sri Narasimha Raja Hospital.