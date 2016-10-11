Young boys and girls presented a variety cultural performances at the Ram Leela celebrations in Bidar on Monday.

Students of Nupur Dance Academy presented Bharatanatya and fusion dance items. They presented Ayi Giri Nandini and Durga Stuti. They also presented a fusion item focused on the theme of `Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’.

Tiny tots of Pragati Sangeet Vidyalaya presented a Hindustani music recital. They played on the tabla and sang a cheez set to a Ragaa.

Triple S and Step Up dance group performed dances that were a mixture of daring stunts and modern dance moves set to popular patriotic songs and film numbers.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Vishwanath Kulkarni, police inspector Sharanabasappa Bhajantri presented mementos to performers.

A temporary stage was set at the Backward Hostel grounds near Rotary circle. Sachin V. and other artists of Yogesh Art College have prepared a 45-feet tall Ravana statue, which will be set on fireon Tuesday evening.

Ananth Kumar Hegde, Karwar MP, Eshwar Singh Thakur, president, Ram Leela Utsav samiti will be present.