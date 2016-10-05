The Southern India Yoga Sports Championship will be held at Rajangana here from October 14 to 16.

It is being conducted by the Yoga Federation of India and the Karnataka State Amateur Yoga Sports Association in collaboration with SGS Yoga Foundation College and Research Centre. The competition is supported by Sri Krishna Mutt, Departments of Sports and Youth Empowerment, and Kannada and Culture.

Addressing presspersons here on Tuesday, Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Paryaya Pejawar Mutt said that nearly 300 Yoga players from States such as Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka and Andaman and Nicobar Islands would participate in the competition.

M. Niranjanmurthy, president of the organising committee, said that all the players participating in the competition would be those who had won in State-level yoga competition and had been chosen for the National Yoga Competition to be held in Ranchi. The players would be participating in separate categories. There would also be a Yoga competition for referees. The competition would be inaugurated at 11 a.m. on October 14 and the valedictory function and prize distribution function would be held at noon on October 16. The intention behind holding the event was to popularize Yoga, he said.

Kempraj, Prajwal Kumar and K. Srikanth Upadhyaya, members of the organising committee, were present.

Around 300 people from across the country will participate in the event