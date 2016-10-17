pending payment:According to a source in the Yuva Dasara sub-committee, outstation artistes who performed at Yuva Dasara have been paid, but local artistes not.— PHOTO: M.A. SRIRAM.

Payments to some artistes and agencies that contributed to the recently concluded Dasara festivities have not yet been cleared by the district administration. This is because the State government is yet to release the second instalment of Dasara funds.

The district administration had sought Rs. 14 crore from the government for the festivities, but the latter has released only the first instalment of Rs. 6.8 lakh. The administration, in turn, has thus released only about 50 per cent of the amount required by the 17 Dasara sub-committees to organise various events.

A few artistes and agencies, on condition of anonymity, told The Hindu that they were given part — about 35 per cent — of the payment promised.

However, Deputy Commissioner D. Randeep said a standing instruction had been given to all the sub-committees to pay the artistes on the day before their performance, denying that there were dues to artistes. But the remaining amount is expected to be released from the government in two or three days, and after that payments will be made to the contractors and agencies, he said.

He added that the district administration has unused funds of over Rs. 2 crore from the previous year, which would be used to settle the dues.

Meanwhile, Manjunath, Deputy Director of Libraries and secretary of the Kavighoshti sub-committee, said that honorarium, travel allowance and dearness allowance were paid to artistes and chief guests through cheque/demand draft on the day of event itself, though many contractors are yet to be paid.

Somashekar, the Backward Classes Welfare Officer and secretary of the Yuva Dasara sub-committee, too said artistes, particularly those from outside Mysuru, have been paid in full already. The dues to local artistes will be settled on Monday, he added.

The Public Works Department and the Mysore Urban Development Authority were assigned the job of calling tenders to set up stages and pandals and to make lighting arrangements.