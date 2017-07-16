Yeddyurappa writes to Sood

more-in

BJP State president B.S. Yeddyurappa has written to City Police Commissioner Praveen Sood seeking an impartial probe into a case in which the police have suspected the role of his personal assistant N.R. Santosh.

The case pertains to the kidnap of Vinay, the personal assistant of Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council K.S. Eshwarappa and dates back to when the two leaders had a rift over party issues.

Mr. Yeddyurappa, in his letter, alleged “misconduct” on part of the police. “On July 15, a police team came to my house at midnight and searched for Santosh. They left since he was not at home. Santosh is my relative and has been working for me for seven years. The police are trying to fix him in a case and to the best of my knowledge, he is not involved. I am afraid that evidence is being created with mala fide intentions against him,” he said. Mr. Sood refused to comment.