The wide schisms within the BJP State unit over the Sangolli Rayanna Brigade was exposed on Wednesday with party State president B.S. Yeddyurappa and Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council K.S. Eshwarappa issuing contradictory statements over the issue here. While Mr. Yeddyurappa maintained that he would not identify with the activities of the brigade, Mr. Eshwarappa said that senior leaders of the party and the Sangh Parivar will direct Mr. Yeddyurappa to take part in the convention of the brigade scheduled to be held in Haveri on October 1.

Mr. Yeddyurappa told presspersons that the BJP doesn’t have any relationship with the brigade and the party functionaries should also not attend the programmes organised by the later.

It may be mentioned here that a section of the leaders of the brigade had said that they would invite Mr. Yeddyurappa for inauguration of the Haveri convention. When quizzed on this, Mr. Yeddyurappa ruled out the possibility of attending the convention.

Replying to a query on Mr. Eshwarappa’s statements that differences still prevail in BJP over appointment made recently for key posts in the party, he said, “It is unfortunate that Mr. Eshwarappa was discussing such issues in public. The differences were resolved by holding discussions with prominent leaders of the party,” he said.

Speaking at a meeting of the functionaries of the brigade held at Kuvempu Rangamandir in the city later, Mr. Eshwarappa said that Mr. Yeddyurappa will formally inaugurate the brigade in the Haveri convention. Mr. Yeddyurappa is being mislead by few persons over the activities of the brigade. The objective of the brigade is to strengthen BJP. The senior leaders will clear the confusions in this regard and direct Mr. Yeddyurappa to attend the convention, he said.

Condemned

The district National Students’ Union of India has expressed displeasure against renting out Kuvempu Rangamandir owned by the Department of Kannada and Culture to conduct the programme of Sangolli Rayanna Brigade.

NSUI has said that Kuvempu Rangamandir was constructed to conduct cultural and academic programmes only.