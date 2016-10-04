State BJP president B.S. Yeddyurappa, in a virtual U-turn, said the party would not have any objection if senior counsel F.S. Nariman and his team continued to represent the state in the Supreme Court.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the two-day State BJP Executive Committee meeting hereon Tuesday, he admitted to have earlier demanded replacement of the legal team representing Karnataka for the Cauvery dispute before the Supreme Court, following "greatly disappointing" judgements of the apex court.

"However, since Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already stepped in and the situation appears to be changing favourably, we will leave the decision to the wisdom of the Chief Minister."

Meanwhile, BJP's national organising secretary Ram Lal spoke at length on strengthening party apparatus in southern states, including Karnataka, and suggested measures on strengthening all the committees in every assembly segment, right from the booth-level.

The EC meeting was marked by some of the Congress members coming into the BJP fold, including Shashikant Sidnal, son veteran Congress leader S.B. Sidnal, who represented Belagavi in the Lok Sabha for four times.