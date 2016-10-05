State BJP president B.S. Yeddyurappa on Tuesday did a U-turn on the issue of continuing the services of senior counsel F.S. Nariman and his team and said that the party would not object if the latter continued to represent the State in the Supreme Court.

Speaking briefly to presspersons on the sidelines of the the two-day State BJP Executive Committee meeting here, he admitted that he had sought the replacement of Mr. Nariman and his entire team of advocates representing Karnataka in the Cauvery dispute before the Supreme Court.

The recent outcome in the case was greatly disappointing, hence the demand was made.

He had even stressed that Karnataka would never get justice on water issues as long as the State was represented by Mr. Nariman.

However, “since Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stepped in and the situation appears to be changing favourably, we will leave the decision on continuing or replacing Mr. Nariman to the wisdom of the Chief Minister.”

Strengthening party

Meanwhile, BJP national organising secretary Ram Lal spoke at length on strengthening the party apparatus in southern States, including Karnataka, and suggested measures on strengthening all committees in every Assembly segment — right from the booth-level units.

Sidnal’s son join BJP

The meeting was marked by some Congress members, including Shashikant Sidnal, son of veteran Congress leader S.B. Sidnal, who represented Belagavi in the Lok Sabha for four times, joining the BJP.

