Difficult to release water to T.N. even under the distress-sharing formula, says BJP State chief

President of the State unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), B.S. Yeddyurappa on Saturday demanded that a high-level team be constituted to study the ongoing Cauvery water crisis.

Along with BJP activists, Mr. Yeddyurappa visited the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) near Srirangapatna in the district to get a first-hand information about the storage level in the reservoir.

Speaking to presspersons, he demanded that the Chief Justice of India form a team to study the storage level in reservoirs along the Cauvery and the ground reality of the prevailing drought situation.

Nevertheless, the former Chief Minister did not clarify whether he or his party would approach the apex court to place this demand.

“BJP will be with the State government with regard to the Cauvery water issue. But, the government should stop releasing water to Tamil Nadu owing to low rainfall in the Cauvery basin this year. Releasing water to the neighbouring State is difficult even under the distress- sharing formula,” he said.

Meanwhile, confusion prevailed for a while at the entrance of the reservoir as hundreds of BJP activists forcibly entered the reservoir area by pushing police and the Karnataka State Industrial Security Force (KSISF) personnel.

However, entry to presspersons was initially banned. Executive Engineer (CNNL, KRS) Basavarejowda and some other officials of the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd. (CNNL) used their employees to prevent the journalists from following Mr. Yeddyurappa and his supporters.

An attempt to assault a reporter was also reported. Subsequently, presspersons raised slogans against Mr. Basavarajegowda and decided to file a complaint against him with the district administration. Later, the CNNL personnel allowed them to enter the reservoir.