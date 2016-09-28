Standing crops on hundreds of acres in Wadagera and Hayyal (B) hoblis in Shahapur taluk of the district have been damaged in the recent rain. Cotton, bajra, groundnut, red gram and sesame crops have suffered extensive damages owing to the recent rain and the flooding of the Krishna and the Bhima rivers.

The water from the Krishna and the Bhima rivers, which were flowing above the danger mark owing to the release of water from the Narayanpur dam and unprecedented rain in upstream Kalaburagi district, entered the fields in Munamutagi, Hayyal, Bommanalli and Konkal villages.

“Several farmers, including me, have suffered heavy loss after our bajra and red gram crops suffered damages. Therefore, the Agriculture Department should conduct a survey to asses the crops loss and release compensation immediately,” Aminreddy Patil, a resident of Hayyal ( B) village, told The Hindu.

The farmers said that most of them had lost their green gram crop during the earlier kharif season owing to scanty rain. “I lost my green gram crop then and my bajra crop now,” Maralingappa from Konkal village, said.