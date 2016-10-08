The former Prime Minister, H.D. Deve Gowda, said on Friday that regional parties could provide proper development in their respective States. Speaking to presspersons during his visit to the Sri Mookambika Temple at Kollur in Udupi district, Mr. Gowda said that it was incorrect to underestimate the strength of regional parties. Regional parties are closer to the people and can do better justice to their needs and necessities, the Janata Dal (Secular) supremo added. “I will channelise all my energy for the reunification of the Janata Parivar,” he said.

On the issue of recent surgical strikes carried out by the army on terror launch pads in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir , Mr. Gowda said that it is essential that information with regard to such strikes are kept confidential. “This is essential from the point of view of the security of the country. Though the army had conducted such surgical strikes earlier, it had not been made public,” he said.

To a question, Mr. Gowda said that the State government should present the correct picture with regard to the Cauvery river in the Supreme Court.

On the Kannada film “Jaguar” produced by his son and the former Chief Minister, H.D. Kumaraswamy, in which Mr. Gowda’s grandson, Nikhil Gowda is making his debut, Mr. Deve Gowd said that the film was a family entertainer. He had only seen a part of the film because of lack of time. He hoped that the movie will be appreciated by the people.

Sablady Manjayya Shetty, Shalini Shetty Kenchanur, Srikanth Adiga, Mansoor Ibrahim Maravanthe, and Dakshath Shetty, all Janata Dal (Secular) leaders, were present.