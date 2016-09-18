Writers and farmers staging a protest near Sir M. Visvesvaraya statue, off the Bangalore-Mysore highway, in Mandya on Saturday.

Demand Modi's intervention in the ongoing Cauvery water crisis between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu

Writers, farmers and political leaders on Saturday demanded the immediate intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the ongoing Cauvery water crisis between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

They participated in the continuous agitation for Cauvery water near Sir M. Visvesvaraya statue off Bangalore-Mysore Highway, led by the Mandya Zilla Raitha Hitarakshana Samiti (MZRHS) president G. Made Gowda.

Addressing the agitators, they said that Prime Minister should intervene to solve the issue as the dispute involved neighbouring States through dialogues or by issuing instructions to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, J. Jayalalithaa.

The BJP MPs from the State have not spoken about the issue so far and also have not initiated any steps to urge the Centre to solve the issue. Therefore, they should resign their Parliamentary membership, they demanded.

C. Ravikumar, president, Mandya District Kananda Sahitya Parishad, former president Meera Shivalingaiah, Sumarani, V.D. Suvarna, Sunanda Jayaram, B.G. Uma and others were present.

Meanwhile,, members of Kannada organisation ‘Kadamba Sainya’ have urged the BJP Ministers D.V. Sadananda Gowda, Ramesh Jigajinagi and H.N. Ananth Kumar, MPs from Karnataka, to resign their posts as they have “completely failed” to put pressure on Mr. Modi to solve the issue.

Mohankumar, Bakery Ramesh, Nagesh and some physically challenged people also participated in the protest.