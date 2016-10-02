Senior citizens should not feel insecure and it is the duty of everybody to treat them with high respect, A.B. Maalakaraddi, MLA, has said. He was speaking after inaugurating a programme to mark the World Senior Citizens’ Day here on Saturday.

The programme was jointly organised by the district administrations, ZP, District Legal Services Authority, District Advocates’ Association and the Department for the Empowerment of Differently-abled and Senior Citizens.

The former Minister also suggested to the officials to implement programmes meant for senior citizens effectively.