B. Sharath, Chief Executive Officer, Mandya Zilla Panchayat, and others, participating in the World Senior Citizens’ Day programme at Hardikar Bhavan in Mandya on Saturday.

The World Senior Citizens’ Day was celebrated at Hardikar Bhavan here on Saturday.

B. Sharath, Chief Executive Officer, Mandya Zilla Panchayat, inaugurated the programme. He called upon youngsters to take care of elders and respect their rights.

The State government has been setting up measures for the welfare of senior citizens. Authorities concerned should take necessary steps to ensure elders receive the benefits they must from such schemes, Mr. Sharath said. He also suggested that senior citizens make use of identity cards, helplines and meetings at gram panchayats to get help or benefits.

The zilla panchayat, district administration, Departments of Empowerment of Senior Citizens (DESC), Women and Child Welfare and Youth Empowerment, and Sports had organised the programme.