A workshop to create awareness among Bt cotton growers about protecting their crop from pink bollworm attack was held here on Tuesday by the Department of Agriculture

Bheemanna, entomologist from the University of Agriculture Sciences, Raichur, and Basavanneppa, agronomist, Agricultural Research Station, Sirguppa, were among other resource persons to drive home the point on the importance of protecting cotton plants from pink bollworm and the steps to be adopted, including spraying of pesticides, placing of pest management kits, among other things. The resource persons interacted with the growers and clarified their doubts on systematic disposing of the affected crop, seeds and other residue. Some of the growers complained about the non-availability of pest control devises and the officials promised to arrange them. Ravishankar, Anand and Shaila, scientists from the Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Hagari, spoke about drought management and ways to get good yield with judicious use of water.