The Innovative Mathematical Science Institute here is organising Mathematical Olympiad workshop on October 1 and 2 at Mahajana PU College, Jayalakshmipuram.

A release said it will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for students studying in classes 8, 9, 10 and I PUC/XI, and those interested may call 8095622484 or 9060929978.

The workshop will feature guest lectures by V.V. Acharya, Head and Associate Professor, Department of Mathematics, Fergusson College, Pune, who is also the observer for Maths Olympiad Team India.

Mathematical Olympiad is a problem solving contest originating at the State or regional level and those who qualify compete to be part of Team India in the Mathematical Olympiad, the training for which is provided by the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education, on behalf of the National Board for Higher Mathematics, the release added.