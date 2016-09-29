A two-day workshop on ‘Cadaveric and human demonstration for dry needling techniques’, organised by the Department of Anatomy, Melaka Manipal Medical College (MMMC), in association with the Department of Physiotherapy, School of Allied Health Sciences (SOAHS), Bengaluru, last Friday and Saturday on the MMMC campus here was a unique experience for participants.

A press release issued by Manipal University here on Wednesday said that the resource persons gave a demonstration of surface anatomy and gross anatomy on cadavers.

The dry needling technique was then practiced first on soft smiley balls, giving the participants a feel of the real human body. After a few trials, the techniques were practiced on volunteers at the workshop.

The techniques were taught by Prem and Karavannan from SOAHS, Bengaluru campus. Both of them, being therapist themselves, shared the knowledge they have learnt from the pioneers of this technique.

The uniqueness of the workshop was that it perhaps, was one of its kind to include anatomy cadaveric knowledge with the techniques to spot the trigger points on the muscles for pain management.

Speaking after inaugurating the workshop, H. Vinod Bhat, Vice-Chancellor, Manipal University, emphasised that interdisciplinary events, like the workshop, would help Manipal University rise higher. He also stressed the need to have an evidence-based, well researched, treatment modalities for the patients. The deans of the organising colleges, Ullas Kamath of MMMC and B. Rajashekhar of SOAHS, were present.