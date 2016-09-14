Anurag Tewari, Deputy Commissioner, will inaugurate a workshop on skill development in Bidri art for young artists in Bidar on September 14.

Karnataka Lalitha Kala Academy will organise the four-day workshop under the special component scheme for SC/ST youth.

Resource persons will present lectures on the techniques used in the art form. Sessions will be held at the Karnataka Veterinary, Animal and Fisheries Sciences university.

M.S. Murthy, academy chairman and Chandrapal Singh, registrar, KVAFSU, will participate in the inaugural session.

Senior artist Basavaraj Jane, Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Suresh Channashetty, Indramma H. V, registrar of the academy and B.K Badiger, member, will be present.