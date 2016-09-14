The Department of Electronics, AIISH, Mysuru, on Tuesday organised an international workshop on ‘Advancements in Audiometric Calibration’ for audiologists and other professionals working in the area of communication disorders.

The workshop covered technological advancements in calibration of audiometers, recent developments in automising calibration procedure, and hands-on training in advanced calibration set up.

Peter Dolenc, international expert in calibration, Bruel and Kjaer (B and K), Denmark, was the resource person for the workshop.

Bruel and Kjaer (B and K), the global competence centre for sound and vibration, is the solution provider to all leading institutions across the world, according to AIISH. Mr. Peter gave a live demo of the newly-developed automated system for audiometric calibration.

He appreciated AIISH for having acquired the world’s best calibration set-up and added that this facility will help in providing accurate diagnostic services for persons with communication disorders and thereby help in effective rehabilitation.

The organisers said the workshop will provide an excellent learning opportunity for professionals and researchers to know the latest developments in audiometric calibration and will get hands-on experience on how to explore these techniques in their profession and research.