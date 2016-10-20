agitated:Hubballi-Dharwad One workers staging a mock funeral on day three of their protest in Hubballi on Wednesday.

Condemning the apathy of the Labour Department in ensuring adherence to labour laws by the company maintaining the Hubballi-Dharwad One centres in the twin cities, a mock funeral was staged here on Wednesday.

Under the banner of the Dharwad District SC/ST Poura Karmikara Naukarara Sangha, the dismissed employees of HD-One centres had begun a relay hunger strike from Monday. The mock funeral was part of the protest on day three.

On Tuesday evening, four of the protesters on hunger strike were admitted to Chitaguppi hospital after they took ill. They are recuperating now.

Staging the mock funeral in front of the office of the Labour Officer at New Cotton Market in Hubballi, president of the Sangha, Vijay Guntral, complained that although the protest had begun on Monday, no official, including the Labour Officer, had met with them and heard their grievances.

He demanded that the dismissed employees be reinstated. Poornima Hiremath, Jabin Baroodwale, Mayuri Katwe and others led the protest.