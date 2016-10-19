Condemn official apathy

Condemning the apathy of the Labour Department in ensuring adherence to labour laws by the company maintaining the Hubballi-Dharwad One centres in the twin cities and injustice to the HD-One workers, a mock funeral was held here on Wednesday.

Under the aegis of Dharwad District SC/ST Poura Karmikara Naukarara Sangha, the dismissed employees of HD-One centres have begun a relay hunger strike from Monday and the mock funeral was part of the third-day protest.

On Tuesday evening, four of the protestors on hunger strike were admitted to Chitaguppi hospital after they took ill and they are recuperating now.

Staging the mock funeral in front of the office of the Labour Officer at New Cotton Market in Hubballi, President of the Sangha, Vijay Guntral, complained that although the protest had begun on Monday, none of the officials including the Labour Officer had met and heard the grievances of the protestors.

He demanded that the dismissed employees should be reinstated and CMS Computers should be made to take steps as per the proceedings of the meeting on August 26 chaired by Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad.

Poornima Hiremath, Jabin Baroodwale, Mayuri Katwe and others led the protest.