Worker crushed to death in tyre factory

A factory worker was crushed to death in an accident at the JK Tyre’s production site in the city on Thursday morning.

The victim, Ravi, 22, was a resident of Sunnadakeri and employed as a daily wager. The Metagalli police said Ravi accidentally came under the machine while loading raw materials and died on the spot. The accident took place some time before Ravi’s night shift was to end at 7 a.m.

Though his colleagues who were witness to the horror rushed to switch off the power supply, it was too late to save Ravi. He had been employed at the factory for the past six years.

As the news spread, his family members rushed to the factory and a large crowd soon gathered. The Metagalli police too arrived at the spot even as Ravi’s relatives alleged that the accident was the result of negligence from the factory authorities.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director of Factories and Boilers T.R. Ramesh visited the spot and told The Hindu that a thorough investigation would be conducted to assess if there was any compromise on safety aspects or if there was a need for additional safety measures at the factory. The department is vested with the responsibility of overseeing the safety and health of workers employed by registered factories and also of investigating on-site accidents.

Ravi’s body was shifted to JSS Hospital for autopsy. The Metagalli police have registered a case.