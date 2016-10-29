Work on the construction of 40 veterinary clinics will begin across six districts of Hyderabad-Karnataka before December, Animal Husbandry Minister A. Manju said in Bidar recently.

Mr. Manju told presspersons that the government would take serious action against deputy directors, who head the department in the districts, if they did not ensure that work on the units started by the end of November.

“We will also divert funds to other taluks,” he said.

Earlier, at a meeting, the Minister instructed officials to strive to make animal farming remunerative to farmers. He asked the caretaker of a goshala to sell the skin of dead animals to enable reuse.

“The scarcity of leather is among the reasons why a State-run industry like LIDKAR is almost shutting down. We should not let that happen,” he said.