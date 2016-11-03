Neelavar Surendra Adiga, president of the district unit of the Kannada Sahitya Parishat (KSP), said on Wednesday that the foundation stone for the Kannada Bhavan was likely to be laid next month.

Mr. Adiga told presspersons here that so far the district unit of the KSP did not have any office to function from. The construction of the Kannada Bhavan was essential not only for administrative purposes but also for conducting programmes and functions to promote Kannada language and literature. The Kannada Bhavan would be constructed on 11.5 cents of land opposite the Patrika Bhavan at Brahmagiri here.

The parishat plans seek funds from the State government and also approach legislators and parliamentarians for funds from their Local Area Development Fund for the building work.

It would soon approach Minister of State for Fisheries, Youth Services and Sports Pramod Madhwaraj on this issue. “We will also approach philanthropists and seek donations for the building.”

Study camp

Mr. Adiga said a Kannada study camp would be held at Basrur village from November 19 to 23. A total of 40 persons, including teachers from primary and high schools, and degree and post-graduate students would participate in the camp. As many as 20 Kannada scholars would participate as resource persons.

A hobli-level Kannada literary meet would be held at Mannur, near Kota, on November 20. This meet or ‘sammelan’ would focus on issues of agriculture and unorganised workers.

Other programmes

Programmes on unification of Karnataka would be held at Volakadu Government School on November 11, Bhandarkars College in Kundapur on November 19, SVT College in Karkala on November 23, and Government PU College in Kundapur on November 30, Mr. Adiga said.