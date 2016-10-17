The decades-old demand of residents of Arkalgud taluk for the Ganganalu Lift Irrigation Project will soon be met.

The Hassan district administration, on Saturday, handed over the land required for the execution of the project to officials of the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam. With this move, the civil work of the project, intended to provide water for 92 tanks of 42 villages, could begin soon.

A. Manju, Minister for Sericulture and Animal Husbandry, who represents Arkalgud constituency in the State assembly, handed over the documents pertaining to the land at a programme at Baichanahalli in Arkalgud taluk on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Manju, who is also Minister in-charge of Hassan district, said he got the project sanctioned when he was the first time MLA elected on the BJP ticket.

“Later leaders from other political parties did all they could to stall the project. The tender process was also stalled. However, I fought for it and succeeded in getting it sanctioned. The project that incurs an expenditure of Rs. 28 crore will benefit residents of 42 villages in the taluk,” Mr. Manju said.

Compensation

As many as 14 acres of land are required for the project. They have been acquired from farmers. “The land losers will get suitable compensation for their land. In the first phase, the project will cover 23 kms and in the second, it will cover another 11 kms. The work is expected to be completed in 24 months,” he said.

Senior officers of CNNL and people representatives were present on the occasion.