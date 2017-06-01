Work around Melkote temple stopped

more-in

The Revenue Department on Wednesday issued directions to the Archaeological Survey of India to “temporarily stop” development work around the Sri Cheluvanarayana Swamy Temple in Melkote.

The work has irked local residents, who raised objections stating that the railings/iron guards set up around the temple for development work might disturb the annual ‘Vairamudi Utsav’. Subsequently, Shivananda Murthy, Assistant Commissioner of Pandavapura subdivision, Revenue, inspected the work on Wednesday and instructed to stop the work.