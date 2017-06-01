Karnataka

Work around Melkote temple stopped

more-in

The Revenue Department on Wednesday issued directions to the Archaeological Survey of India to “temporarily stop” development work around the Sri Cheluvanarayana Swamy Temple in Melkote.

The work has irked local residents, who raised objections stating that the railings/iron guards set up around the temple for development work might disturb the annual ‘Vairamudi Utsav’. Subsequently, Shivananda Murthy, Assistant Commissioner of Pandavapura subdivision, Revenue, inspected the work on Wednesday and instructed to stop the work.

Post a Comment
More In Karnataka
Karnataka
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 1, 2017 2:57:25 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/work-around-melkote-temple-stopped/article18684674.ece

© The Hindu