The reservation for women in the Lok Sabha, which is pending before the Parliament for decades now, could become a poll plank for the next elections to the Lok Sabha, according to veteran Congress leader Margaret Alva.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Tuesday, Ms. Alva said the bill on providing 33 per cent reservation to women in Lok Sabha had already been passed by the Rajya Sabha. “I have a feeling that it will come to the Lok Sabha just before the general elections and the BJP will push for it,” she said.

However, most political parties, including Congress and the BJP were supporting the quota, she said. But, Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) were demanding a quota within the quota for backward classes. .