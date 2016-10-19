The two-day Mahila Karnataka Samavesha-2016, held at Vidyadhiraj Kalakshetra in Sirsi, concluded on Monday with Sabiha Bhumi Gouda,Vice-Chancellor of the Karnataka State Womens’ University, Bengaluru, delivering the valedictory speech.

She said in times when leftist ideologies reach the young easily, literature can be a powerful medium.

K.S.Vimala of Janavadi Mahila Sanghatane, Bengaluru, who was the chief guest, said that problems of women were not the creation of men but of the social system.

The government should not impose a dress code for the sake of ‘safety’ and should give girl students three-fourths and T-shirts instead of churidars, she said.