The State government has positively responded to the proposal for the establishment of the exclusive Women’s Entrepreneurs’ Park with a promise to allot 48 acres of developed land in the Nandur Kesaratagi Phase II Industrial Area on the outskirts of Kalaburagi.

One of the directors of the Kalaburagi Ladies’ Association Manufacturers Park (K-LAMP) Sarvamangala Patil, who was part of the seven member delegation which called on Industries Minister R.V. Deshpande and Additional Chief Secretary K Ratnaprabha, who is also the Principal Secretary of Industry and Commerce, in Bengaluru on October 26, told The Hindu in Kalaburagi on Friday that both the Minister and Ms. Ratnaprabha were appreciative of the initiative taken by the women entrepreneurs.

Land needed

Mr. Deshpande said that although the entrepreneurs wanted 50 acres of land for the park with all facilities including the common facility and incubation centres, only 43 acres was readily available and would be allotted to K-LAMP.

Later, during their interaction, Ms. Ratnaprabha appreciated the women entrepreneurs and said that such a proposal coming from the industrially backward Kalaburagi district was most welcome and the government would extend all the help it could and provide the required incentives for the establishment of the park.

Launch

Ms. Ratnaprabha also asked the women entrepreneurs of the K-LAMP to put up a stall in the ensuing ‘Think Big Event’ scheduled to be held in Bengaluru to showcase the proposed park. The exclusive K-LAMP website and the park would be launched at this time.

She said that after the land was handed over to K-LAMP, it would take atleast two years for the construction of all the infrastructure facilities and women entrepreneurs to start their industries. Out of the 43 acres available, two acres would be reserved for the common facility centres and incubation centre.

Dr. Patil said that the inspiration for women entrepreneurs in Kalaburagi to establish a women’s entrepreneurs park was the phenomenal success of a similar project in Hyderabad by women entrepreneurs under the banner of Association of Lady Entrepreneurs Park in Andhra Pradesh-India (ALEAP-India), which was started in 1994. The ALEAP provided a much-needed space for the women entrepreneurs to exhibit their talent in Hyderabad.

