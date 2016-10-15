A two-day women writers’ convention, ‘Mahila Karnataka Samavesha’ will begin from Sunday at the Vidyadhiraj Kalakshetra, Sirsi, under the auspices of the Kannada Pustaka Pradhikara, Bengaluru, and Chintana Uttara Kannada. There will be seminars on life,writings and achivements of women writers of Karnataka.

Writer Bhanu Mustak will inaugurate the convention at 10 a.m.

Karnataka Women Writers’ Association president Vasundhara Bhupati will be the chief guest. Pradhikara president Jayaprakash Banjagere will preside over the programme.

About 100 women writers from all over the State are expected to participate in the convention.