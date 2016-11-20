In order to empower women self-help groups (SHGs) and provide them with a platform to sell their products, the Karnataka State Women’s Development Corporation (KSWDC) is organising a three-day exhibition in Ramanagaram from November 22.

The exhibition-cum-sale, being conducted in association with the district administration and Department of Women and Child Welfare, will be held at Ambedkar Bhavan in Ramanagaram.

Women entrepreneurs from different parts of the district will put up stalls, a release from the Department of Information and Public Relations said.

Energy Minister D.K. Shivakumar, D.K. Suresh, MP, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, Deputy Commissioner B.R. Mamatha, Ramanagaram Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer C.P. Shailaja, Superintendent of Police Dr. Chandragupta and other will participate in the inauguration function.

Interested women entrepreneurs can contact the department for details. Contact number: 080-27273405.