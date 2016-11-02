The Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) will soon approve the project to set up a Women Entrepreneurs’ Park in Thandya Industrial Estate in Mysuru.

This was the assurance given by KIADB Chief Executive Officer Pankaj Kumar Pandey during his visit to Mysuru recently, when he evaluated the progress of works taken up by KIADB and District Industries Centre (DIC) in setting up industrial parks in and around Mysuru.

Ramakrishne Gowda, Joint Director of DIC, told The Hindu that the CEO had enquired about the proposed women’s park to be set up in Thandya village in Nanjangud taluk for which 45 acres of land had been identified. He was informed that the project was sent to him for approval. The CEO said he would examine and approve the project soon to enable the KIADB and DIC officials to speed up the process of setting up of the park.

Meanwhile, over 100 women entrepreneurs have expressed their willingness to set up their industries at the park and they have submitted applications to the DIC along with the project report providing details of the products they proposed to manufacture. The applicants had also provided details of the quantity of power required by them, and the area of land they need to set up their units.

Another park likely

The DIC is still receiving applications from women entrepreneurs and if it receives a lot more in the coming days, it will submit a fresh proposal for setting up of another women’s park in the district, he said.

Mr. Gowda further said the DIC and KIADB had decided to create over 80 plots of different measurements, including one acre, half acre and quarter acre each, and distribute them based on the requirements of the women entrepreneurs.

20 per cent subsidy

These entrepreneurs will get 20 per cent subsidy on the lands and machinery that they purchase while setting up of their units besides stamp duty would be completely exempted to them, Mr. Gowda said adding that this was to promote women in the industrial sector.

Over 100 women entrepreneurs express willingness to set up industries at the park