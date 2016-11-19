A woman succumbed to the injuries she suffered after she fell from a moving vehicle near Doddagenigere near Hassan on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Shobha (45), of Doddagenigere village. She was travelling in a Mahindra passenger van along with her family members to her native place after attending a marriage when she fell from the vehicle.

The police said that the van’s door opened as the driver had been driving rashly and took a sudden turn. She suffered serious injuries in the incident. Her relatives rushed her to a hospital in Hassan, where she succumbed to her injuries later in the day.

Hassan Rural police have registered a case filed by Shobha’s husband Manjunath.