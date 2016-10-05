A 40-year-old woman was burnt alive while the house in which was living was completely gutted due to a suspected blast of a refrigerator following a short circuit at Gulvady village near Kundapur on October 3. The exact cause of the sudden outbreak of fire is yet to be ascertained.

In a complaint lodged with the Kundapur police, Anwar Basha, an autorickshaw driver, said that his elder sister Noorjan had gone to open the door of the refrigerator in her house between 7.30 p.m. and 8 p.m., when the blast occurred following a short circuit.

As a result, both Noorjan and the house got burnt, he said.