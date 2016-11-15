A 23-year-old woman who was was allegedly raped, died after giving birth to a baby at a private hospital in Manipal in Udupi district on Sunday.

The victim, a resident of Shivamogga city, was pursuing her postgraduation at a college here.

Arrested

On September 27, the victim had lodged a complaint with the police alleging that Nagaraj, a resident of Ripponpet, had raped her, as a result of which she had become pregnant. Based on the complaint, the police had arrested Nagaraj.

Social media

It is said that the victim developed an acquaintance with Nagaraj and his friends on Facebook. Last week, the victim had given birth to a baby boy at a hospital in the city.

After delivering the baby, her health condition worsened and she was shifted to a hospital in Manipal for treatment.

On Sunday, she failed to respond to the treatment and breathed her last.

Adoption centre

The police have said that the baby is being looked after by the personnel of adoption centre run by Department of Women and Child Development.