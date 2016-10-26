A woman allegedly abandoned her newborn in Chickballapur town on Tuesday.

The woman, who has not been identified, was admitted to a private hospital at B.R. Ambedkar Circle on Monday. She delivered a boy on Tuesday morning.

According to hospital sources, the woman disappeared soon after, leaving the baby at the hospital. The incident came to light only after the staff went to check on the mother and child after hearing the infant crying continuously.

After the district government hospital and the town police were informed, the hospital staff took possession of the baby. “The newborn is healthy,” district surgeon Vijaykumar said. The child will be handed over to the child protection cell of the Women and Child Welfare Department if the parents do not come forward, he said.

Department officials are trying to trace the woman.