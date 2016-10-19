With the water availability at Neerasagar reservoir hitting dead storage, water is being supplied every eight to nine days in Hubballi-Dharwad. And things are unlikely to improve soon as there is no contingency plan in place.

This was disclosed by officials of the Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board to Jagadish Shettar, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, Pralhad Joshi, MP, Mayor Manjula Akkur, Deputy Mayor Laxmi Uppar and other municipal councillors who visited the reservoir in Kalghatagi taluk on Tuesday.

Neerasagar reservoir is one of the water resources for the twin cities apart from the Malaprabha reservoir at Naviluteerth in Savadatti raluk of Belagavi district. Till last month, it used to contribute 32 MLD (million litres a day) of water to the water supply cycle.

Superintending engineer S.B Siddanaik said 73 MLD of water is being pumped from Malaprabha reservoir at present, and in order to make up for the deficit of 32 MLD, they are diverting 8 to 9 MLD from Dharwad to Hubballi. “This has resulted in the supply cycle going beyond eight to nine days. We are trying to increase the frequency and bring it down to once in five days,” he said.

Both Mr. Shettar and Mr. Joshi were upset on learning that despite knowing that there had been no inflow into the reservoir this monsoon, officials had not come out with a plan to meet the water deficit.

‘Height of inefficiency’

Both of them sought to know why despite the municipal corporation and State government giving them grants of over Rs. 200 crore to improve water supply network, no distress plan was put in place. Mr. Joshi described it as “height of inefficiency” by officials.

After much discussion, Mr. Shettar asked the officials to submit a proposal for installing an additional pumpset to draw water and a treatment plant at Amminabhavi.

He also asked them to plug leaks and take steps to increase the water supply frequency to the twin cities to once in four days.

