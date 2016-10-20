Within 24 hours of issuing it, the State government has cancelled the transfer order of IAS officer M.P. Mullai Muhilan as Commissioner of the Belagavi City Corporation.

A. Dinesh Sampathraj, undersecretary, DPAR (Services-1), on Thursday issued the order transferring Mr. Muhilan as the Commissioner, with the additional charge of CEO of the special purpose vehicle for the Smart City project. But on Wednesday morning, a fresh order was issued cancelling his transfer as BCC Commissioner. His posting as CEO of the SPV remains unchanged. Shashidhar Kurer will continue to serve as the civic body’s Commissioner until further orders, sources said.