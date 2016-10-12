Members of various organisations met in Hubballi on Tuesday to deliberate on the next course of action towards resolving the Mahadayi row.— Photo: Kiran Bakale

Members of organisations who met here to discuss plans with regard to Mahadayi, in the wake of the October 21 meeting of Chief Ministers of the riparian States, have urged the State government to take a Cabinet decision on the withdrawal of cases against farmers.

Briefing press persons after the over two-hour long meeting, Navalgund MLA N.H. Konaraddi, activist Lokanath Hebasur and others said that while the state government took the Cauvery issue seriously and decided to withdraw the cases against farmers, it had deferred taking a decision on withdrawal of cases against farmers involved in the Mahadayi agitation.

They said that the farmers’ stand that there should be dialogue among the riparian States to resolve the issue had been vindicated by the tribunal’s suggestion of mediation to the riparian States and they wanted the State government not to allow the chance to go waste.

Keeping in mind that previous attempts for dialogue had failed, the government should take everyone into confidence by calling an all-party meeting and go to the meeting with a clear stand after taking opinion of the experts, they said.

Mr. Konaraddi said that it was not the time for playing politics and all parties including JD(S), Congress, BJP and others should make united efforts and also individual efforts within their parties to sort out the long pending issue.

He said that meanwhile efforts should also be made to get Prime Minister Narendra Modi intervene in the issue as his mediation would make a positive impact on the dialogue.

Earlier farmers from Navalgund, Naragund, Hubballi, Dharwad, Bailhongal, Savadatti, Gadag and other localities from Malaprabha Command Area took part in the meeting.

They said there was no point in discussing what happened earlier or blaming any political party or leaders. Many of them said that the focus should be on how to make use of the opportunity of dialogue being created through the meeting of three chief ministers on October 21.

Although few digressed from the topic and resorted to accusing others especially elected representatives, others intervened to stop them with an appeal not to indulge in mudslinging. Subsequently the speakers focussed only on the way forward and ultimately concluded the meeting by taking resolutions and deciding to present the same before the government.