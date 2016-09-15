Combined gross storage in four major reservoirs is 31.58 tmcft

The combined gross storage in the four major reservoirs of the Cauvery basin — Krishnaraja Sagar, Kabini, Hemavati and Harangi — on Wednesday stood at 31.58 tmcft, as against 59.95 tmcft during the corresponding period last year.

With the southwest monsoon on the retreat, Kodagu, which is the main catchment area for the Cauvery, has received minus 35 per cent of the normal rainfall during 2016, and this has accentuated the water crisis this year. The cumulative rainfall between June 1 and September 12 was 1,451 mm as against the normal of 2,224 mm. The precipitation during August, which is one of the wettest months, was 345 mm as against the normal of 598 mm, a deviation of minus 42 per cent. The bulk of drinking water and other requirements of the people of Mysuru, Bengaluru and other towns in the belt are met by these reservoirs — none of which has attained its full-reservoir level (FRL) and the storage levels in them are fast depleting. The cumulative outflow from both the KRS and the Kabini from June 1 to September 14 has been nearly 76.5 tmcft, according to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Committee (KSNDMC).

The KRS in Mandya district, which has a live storage capacity of 45.05 tmcft, had about 10.24 tmcft water on Wednesday and this is in contrast to 24.45 tmcft that was available during the corresponding period last year, according to the KSNDMC.

Similar is the situation in other reservoirs. The storage in the Hemavati reservoir in Hassan was 8.38 tmcft on Wednesday against the live storage capacity of 35.76 tmcft and the actual storage was only 23 per cent of the total capacity. In the last seven days, the water level has come down by over 12 feet, while the storage has decreased by nearly 7 tmcft. If the outflow continues at the same rate, the water level would reach the dead storage level by September 20, according to senior engineers of Hemavati Dam Division at Gorur. In the Kabini reservoir, the live storage was 8.45 tmcft as against the capacity of 15.67 tmcft.